Healthy collard green wrap from ‘Gangsta Goodies Kitchen’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you've been trying to eat healthier since the new year and you need a few new recipes to change up the menu, check out this wrap from Gangsta Goodies Kitchen. Shelia Johnson taught FOX4's Mark Alford how to make the award-winning "not your mama's collard greens."
Collard Green Wrap
Ingredients:
2-3 Bundle of fresh collard greens
4 Bone in chicken thighs
2 Large sweet potatoes
3 Red bell peppers
1 stick real butter (melted or very soft)
2 tablespoons of coconut oil
1 tablespoon The Spice Lab Himalayan Salt & Pepper mix
1 tablespoon The Spice Lab Healing Spice – Cinnamon
5 tablespoons The Spice Lab’s Madras Curry (Yellow)
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon brown sugar
¼ cup coconut milk
3 cups chicken broth
1 -2 carrots
Collard Green Directions
- Cut the stems of each collard green leaf.
- Wash each collard green leaf thoroughly
- Flip each leaf over with stem side facing up. With a paring knife, trim the big stem running down the middle of each leaf. This will make the leaf more flexible.
- Bring pot of chicken broth to a rolling boil. Remove from heat.
- Submerge each leaf, one by one into hot water for 30 seconds.
- Lay each leaf flat and set aside until other ingredients have been cooked.
Roasted Sweet Potato Directions – Roast on 450
- Peel and cut both sweet potatoes into small chunks and rinse well. Place in a bowl; add cinnamon, brown sugar & 1 teaspoon olive oil. Mix well.
- Place sweet potatoes on non-stick cookie sheet (or coat cookie sheet with cooking spray). Spread potatoes out try not to over crowd.
- Roast for 35 to 45 minutes (depends on your roasting preference). Turn potatoes after 20 min and continue roasting until roasted to your liking.
Roasted Red Bell Peppers – Roast on 450
- Cut peppers in half and remove stems, seeds & membranes.
- Lay peppers on a foil-lined cookie sheet, cut side down.
- Roast peppers for 20-25 minutes or until the skin is very dark and peppers have collapsed.
- Let cool for a few minutes, peel skin off & discard.
Curry Chicken
- Clean chicken and remove skin.
- Cut chicken into smaller pieces for faster cooking
- Season chicken with himalayan salt & pepper mixture and 2 tablespoons of curry powder. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes.
- Heat coconut oil in skillet (I use cast iron) on medium heat.
- Cook chicken in on grill or in skillet until done or 165F internal temperature.
- Allow chicken to cool.
- Pull chicken away from the bone into strips, kinda like pulled pork.
- In the same skillet return pulled chicken. Add remainder of curry. Add coconut milk. Allow to simmer on low-medium for 20 minutes with lid on.
Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Sweet Potato Puree
- Combine ½ to 1 cup of roasted sweet potatoes, 1 roasted red bell pepper and 1 stick real butter in a food processor or blender until blended well.
- Salt & pepper to taste
Rolling your collard green wrap
- Lay blanched leaf down flat
- Fill collard green leaf with curry chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed red peppers, julienned carrots.
- Fold leaf a little on each side and began rolling.
