Healthy collard green wrap from ‘Gangsta Goodies Kitchen’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you've been trying to eat healthier since the new year and you need a few new recipes to change up the menu, check out this wrap from Gangsta Goodies Kitchen. Shelia Johnson taught FOX4's Mark Alford how to make the award-winning "not your mama's collard greens."

Collard Green Wrap

Ingredients:

2-3 Bundle of fresh collard greens

4 Bone in chicken thighs

2 Large sweet potatoes

3 Red bell peppers

1 stick real butter (melted or very soft)

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

1 tablespoon The Spice Lab Himalayan Salt & Pepper mix

1 tablespoon The Spice Lab Healing Spice – Cinnamon

5 tablespoons The Spice Lab’s Madras Curry (Yellow)

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon brown sugar

¼ cup coconut milk

3 cups chicken broth

1 -2 carrots

Collard Green Directions

Cut the stems of each collard green leaf. Wash each collard green leaf thoroughly Flip each leaf over with stem side facing up. With a paring knife, trim the big stem running down the middle of each leaf. This will make the leaf more flexible. Bring pot of chicken broth to a rolling boil. Remove from heat. Submerge each leaf, one by one into hot water for 30 seconds. Lay each leaf flat and set aside until other ingredients have been cooked.

Roasted Sweet Potato Directions – Roast on 450

Peel and cut both sweet potatoes into small chunks and rinse well. Place in a bowl; add cinnamon, brown sugar & 1 teaspoon olive oil. Mix well. Place sweet potatoes on non-stick cookie sheet (or coat cookie sheet with cooking spray). Spread potatoes out try not to over crowd. Roast for 35 to 45 minutes (depends on your roasting preference). Turn potatoes after 20 min and continue roasting until roasted to your liking.

Roasted Red Bell Peppers – Roast on 450

Cut peppers in half and remove stems, seeds & membranes. Lay peppers on a foil-lined cookie sheet, cut side down. Roast peppers for 20-25 minutes or until the skin is very dark and peppers have collapsed. Let cool for a few minutes, peel skin off & discard.

Curry Chicken

Clean chicken and remove skin. Cut chicken into smaller pieces for faster cooking Season chicken with himalayan salt & pepper mixture and 2 tablespoons of curry powder. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes. Heat coconut oil in skillet (I use cast iron) on medium heat. Cook chicken in on grill or in skillet until done or 165F internal temperature. Allow chicken to cool. Pull chicken away from the bone into strips, kinda like pulled pork. In the same skillet return pulled chicken. Add remainder of curry. Add coconut milk. Allow to simmer on low-medium for 20 minutes with lid on.

Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Sweet Potato Puree

Combine ½ to 1 cup of roasted sweet potatoes, 1 roasted red bell pepper and 1 stick real butter in a food processor or blender until blended well. Salt & pepper to taste

Rolling your collard green wrap

Lay blanched leaf down flat Fill collard green leaf with curry chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, sautéed red peppers, julienned carrots. Fold leaf a little on each side and began rolling.

