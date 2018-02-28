Interest in online, home schooling increasing in metro as school safety concerns rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- As students return to the classroom Wednesday in Parkland, Florida, some metro parents are wondering if they should take their students out of class and into home schooling instead.

William and Marla Cook, who own Heritage Home School, said there are many reasons why parents choose home schooling, including academics and religion. Recently, some parents have cited safety as a big reason.

“I think safety is probably a pretty big issue, especially in this day in age," Marla Cook said. "Parents are concerned about their children. And if they have them at home, they know where they are and they know they are safe."

Heritage Home School, founded nearly 20 years ago, is an accredited Christian home school based in Overland Park and currently has nearly 1,000 students enrolled in the program around the world.

“As these violent episodes continue to escalate in this country," William Cook said. "Parents obviously are saying, 'Well, what can we do to ensure the safety of our children?'"

Mark Kelso with Heritage said it's common to see a spike in calls following a tragic incident like the Parkland school shooting. He said they've had nearly 60 calls during the last two weeks.

"If there is an incident which does happen, especially in a school setting, we will probably see a little bump or a little spike in phone calls with parents, not even just in the area but all around the nation that are a little bit concerned," Kelso said.

The Cooks said the increase in online resources is another reason more families are choosing home schooling.