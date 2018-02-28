× Kansas business leader welcomes NRA convention to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita businessman Wink Hartman, who recently ended his campaign for Kansas governor to endorse Secretary of State Kris Kobach, has offered up his ‘Hartman Arena’ to the National Rifle Association to hold its convention there.

In a tweet, Hartman said he reached out Tuesday to the NRA because he believes ‘we cannot stand by as the liberal anti-second amendment groups mobilize to disarm law-abiding Americans.’

The NRA is holding Annual Meeting of Members in Dallas on May 5.

Last week, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, who’s the city’s District 4 representative, issued a statement urging the NRA to reconsider hosting its annual meeting in Dallas.

“There will be marches and demonstrations should [the NRA] come to Dallas,” Caraway told reporters. “And we, Dallas, will be the ones that have to bear the costs, the responsibility, and to protect the citizens.”

Kansas supports the Second Amendment and Kansas is open for business. I'm proud to invite the NRA to use Hartman Arena for their events after @KrisKobach1787 took the lead to urge the NRA to come to Kansas. #ksleg #2A https://t.co/kKIpfFAIbl — Wink Hartman (@WinkHartmanKS) February 27, 2018

In suspending his campaign and endorsing Kobach, Hartman said the secretary of state is a fighter who will not back down from a fight for conservative principles.

Hartman says his main goal is making the party’s conservative platform into policy to improve Kansas.

When asked whether he is interested in being lieutenant governor, Hartman, head of Hartman Oil Co., said he would serve in any way Kobach asks him to.

Kobach is running against Gov. Jeff Colyer and several others for the GOP nomination in the gubernatorial race.