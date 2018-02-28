KC police still searching for man they believe has info. about deadly shooting near 23rd & Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The search for a man police believe has information about a deadly shooting continues Wednesday after an overnight standoff with Kansas City police.

For nearly five hours police had a house near 26th and Quincy under surveillance. Someone tipped them off that a man they were looking for was inside, but when police finally searched the house, the man was nowhere to be found. Police only found a juvenile inside.

Police say the person they are looking for was a bystander in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon near 23rd and Denver. Police say he got into an argument with one of the drivers and shot him. That driver died. The suspect took off from the scene.

Police say the man they are looking for was last seen driving a 2003 white Chevy Trailblazer with the Missouri license plate UJ0-J2U.

Call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS if you can help locate this person.