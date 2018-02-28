Kick off your Snake Saturday festivities with FOX4

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City will kick off a week of celebration of Irish culture and history. The event typically brings in about 100,000 people to historic, downtown North Kansas City.

The parade begins at 16th and Swift, turns right on Armour Road, then another right on Howell and continues to 16th Avenue.

FOX4’s Nick Vasos and Kim Byrnes will emcee the parade from the main stage.

Pat McGonigle, Rob Collins, Nicole DiAntonio, Megan Dillard, and Joe Lauria will be riding the Antique Fire Truck in the parade.

FOX 4 will provide a livestream of the parade.

The Snake Saturday parade occurs in the midst of the Snake Saturday Festival, which will include a free children’s area filled with family activities including a barrel train, airbrush tattoos, pony rides, a petting zoo, a tricycle obstacle course and more.

The festival grounds border Armour Road on the north and 18th Avenue on the south, with Fayette on the west and Howell on the east.

Additionally, charities go “all out” designing parade entries to win prize money for their organization. Over the duration of the parade and festival more than a million dollars has been distributed to charities. Please check out our weekly blog to see what is going on with our charities!

After the Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City, get your plans ready for St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 17. FOX 4 is the broadcast and livestream partner of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The FOX 4 broadcast and livestream, presented by McCarthy Auto Group, begins at 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.