New memorial to honor fallen KC officers to be built at Regional Police Academy in Northland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new memorial for police officers killed in the line of duty will soon be built in Kansas City, and it will be unlike any other in the country.

A massive fundraising campaign is already underway, and Wednesday morning organizers will reveal details for the new Memorial Garden.

Outside City Hall there is currently a statue that honors the 119 Kansas City police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, and it will remain there.

The new memorial garden will be located in the Northland at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy off I-435 and Shoal Creek, and it will honor more fallen officers – a total of 147 local, state and federal officers from Kansas City killed in the line of duty.

The Kansas City Police Memorial Foundation is leading the charge to raise between $3-and-$4 million to pay for it. More than half a million dollars of it will come from the city thanks to a one cent sales tax dedicated to pay for public improvements.

The Memorial Garden will sit on three and a half acres of land with walking trails and benches. There will be stone monuments with fallen officers' names engraved into them. There will also be a technological feature to tell the stories of all the officers killed in the line of duty.