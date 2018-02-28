× Parent arrested after allegedly bringing gun, illegal narcotics into Blue Springs elementary school

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs parent was arrested Wednesday after allegedly bringing a gun

In a letter to parents, Blue Springs school officials said Wednesday morning a parent of a student at the school came into James Walker Elementary, asking to use a phone to get a ride.

Office staff said the man was “acting somewhat erratically,” according to school officials, and quickly ushered the man out of the building.

A school public safety officer detained the parent nearby and found he had illegal narcotics and a gun. Police were called to the scene and took the parent into custody.