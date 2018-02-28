Prepare for delays along I-435 near 210 as crews begin work on Interchange Improvement Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Drivers who take I-435 and 210-Highway will have to spend the next few months maneuvering around construction.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, crews will shut down the ramp from northbound I-435 to westbound Route 210 (Exit 55). Then on March 2, crews will demolish the flyover ramp.

The construction is part of an $18 million project to expand I-435 near World's of Fun from four to six lanes and help with traffic flow on 210. Crews will also be constructing a diverging diamond on 210 underneath I-435.

"Right now we realize there's large impact in the area, and it's kind of a headache to get through there but when we're finished it's going to be so much better through there," said Stephen Collyott with the Lee's Summit Project Office. "If you've ever used that interchange on 210 -Highway, it's very heavy traffic and it's going to increase the flow there so you're going to get through the intersection much quicker."

Below is a full list of the closures:

Crews will close the left lane of westbound Route 210 past I-435 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 1 and again Friday, March 2 for asphalt milling work

Crews will close the northbound lanes of I-435 at Front St. to Route 210 from 10 p.m. Friday, March 2 through 5 a.m. Monday, March 5 for bridge demo work

Crews will close southbound lanes of I-435 at Route 210 from 10 p.m. Friday, March 2 through 5 a.m. Monday, March 5 for bridge demo

Crews will close the right lane of eastbound Route 210 at I-435 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 for pavement marking work

Crews will close the left turn lane from eastbound Route 210 to northbound I-435 beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 until fall of 2018 for reconstruction work

Crews will close the left lane of westbound Route 210 at Great Midwest Dr. to I-435 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 for pavement marking work

Crews will close northbound Randolph Rd. at Route 210 from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 until approximately one month for reconstruction work