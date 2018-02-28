Rifle scope at Blue Valley High School turned out to be lens cap for airsoft rifle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- After functioning in 'lock and teach' mode for a short period of time Wednesday, students and staff at Blue Valley High School, 6001 W. 159th Street, are safe.

Kaci Bruto with Blue Valley School District initially told FOX4 that a rifle scope case was found in a P.E. locker at the high school, but FOX4 has since learned that it was actually a lens cap to an airsoft rifle.

Overland Park police teamed up with the school's security team to sweep the school and look for anything that could have been associated with the lens cap.

The student who left the lens cap in the locker eventually came forward and said he inadvertently put it in his school bag after a day at the farm and it fell out of his bag.

Law enforcement did search student vehicles as well.

"That's just wonderful, and that's exactly what happened here today," said Dan Carney with Blue Valley High School Security. "Again, we're just gratified by that. It tells us that it works to build a culture in school of trusted adult relationships with kids. It's so important. It's so important that no student walk through this building without having some adult they can go to when something is concerning them."

