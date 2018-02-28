Sporting KC gets ready for upcoming season with kickoff party at Children’s Mercy Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has some new threads to kick off the upcoming season. The new black jerseys feature several metallic silver logos.

The new jerseys went on sale on Wednesday, the same night as the club’s Season Kickoff Party at Children’s Mercy Park. The jerseys are now available online on the MLS Store website.

The club kicks off its season on March 4 when it hosts New York City FC.

The black and silver jerseys will accompany Sporting’s primary uniforms throughout the season.