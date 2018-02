Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- A trash truck slammed into a Prairie Village home Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 83rd and Cedar around 11:20 a.m.

The trash truck struck the corner of the house, causing notable damage. It is unknown what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

FOX 4 is speaking to first responders at the scene and working to learn more. We will update this story as information becomes available.