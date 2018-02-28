× White House communications director Hope Hicks is resigning

WASHINGTON — Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, is resigning.

One of Trump’s longest-serving and closest aides, Hicks’s resignation comes a day after she spent the day testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.

The New York Times first reported her departure.

During closed-door testimony that stretched roughly nine hours Tuesday, White House communications director Hope Hicks was pressed about whether she had ever lied for President Donald Trump — and acknowledged she has had to tell what amounted to white lies, according to a source with direct knowledge of her testimony.

But Hicks argued that she hasn’t had to lie about substantive issues for Trump, the source said.

Hicks, however, would not answer questions about her time in the White House during her House Intelligence Committee testimony as part of the panel’s Russia investigation, though she did answer some questions about the presidential transition, according to lawmakers on the committee.

