× A mess at UMKC: 200+ students forced out of student housing apartments due to water issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From the outside, the Oak Place Apartments on the UMKC campus look fairly new and comfortable, but on the inside, water damage at one of UMKC’s newest residence halls is forcing more than 200 students out.

Needless to say, it’s a disruption to their academic lives and their lives in general.

This comes after many of them had a similar disruption in the fall because of leaking pipes damaging floors and walls.

At that time, in November 2017, the university relocated hundreds of students from the north wing to the south wing and also to other university housing. The plan was for workers to fix the north wing of the building during spring 2018 and work on the south wing during summer 2018 when there are fewer students living on campus.

Now the full south wing, with only a few vacant apartments, is uninhabitable.

“Because of some additional conditions discovered during the repair of the north wing of the Oak Place Apartments… we made some decisions that represent a significant inconvenience to our students that are currently living in the south apartments,” said Bob Simmons, associate vice-chancellor of administration.

Students living in the south wing will have to be out by the end of March when UMKC goes on spring break.

The building is only nine years old, making the situation all the more confounding.

“You would never expect in a building of this age to have the magnitude of the things that we’re looking at here,” said Simmons.

Students are understandably stressed. There are not enough places for all 200+ of them to remain on campus.

“We are also going to be giving them other options if they have other places they could go, if they’d just like to be released from their contract with no penalties or anything like that…. The goal is to try to give them as many options as we can so that based upon their specific circumstances they can make the decision that works the best for them for their needs,” said Simmons.

If the students have to move off campus, the university says it is working with students to provide them a parking permit or meal plan at reduced or no cost. While the university said it will not make up the difference if the student moves into more expensive housing, the university does say it will be paying their moving expenses.

“We’re really trying to focus on accommodating their needs as best we can. We recognize at this point in the semester it’s a significant upheaval in what’s going on for them right now. We’re trying to help with that adjustment as best they can,” Simmons said.

That includes asking the faculty to make allowances for this upheaval in their lives.

The university says the repairs are expensive and they need more information to determine what the future holds for the current Oak Place Apartments.

“There’s a number of things we don’t really quite know yet. We’re working with contractors to better understand the issues. We’re working with outside consultants to better understand what’s caused this and as we work with our insurance carriers, we’re going to look at it, we’ll be making longer term decisions about what the future holds and how we replace this capacity for housing on campus,” said Simmons.