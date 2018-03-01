Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian spy in “Red Sparrow”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence stars in “Red Sparrow” an espionage thriller. The actress talked to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards along with director Francis Lawrence and co-star Joel Edgerton about the challenges of her role which included learning ballet and a Russian accent.

Lawrence plays Prima ballerina Dominika Egorova faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She soon turns to Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people to use their minds and bodies as weapons.