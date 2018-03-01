Burberry store announces it will close Country Club Plaza location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another business is closing up and leaving the Country Club Plaza.

Burberry, a luxury clothing store located at 450 Nichols Road, is closing on March 24. The store opened about 12 years ago as a replacement for Saks Fifth Avenue.

In a statement to FOX 4, Burberry said it regularly looks at its locations around world and, as part of that process, decided to close its Kansas City location.

A spokesperson for the Plaza had no comment on the announcement.

Burberry is the second business in less than a month to announce it’s leaving the Plaza.

In February, the Plaza III restaurant said it plans to close March 10 after more than 50 years in Kansas City. But in early February, the popular burger chain Shake Shack announced it would be coming to the Plaza, set to open in the fall.