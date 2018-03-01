15 people displaced after Raytown apartment building catches fire

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Thursday at a Raytown apartment building where 15 people were displaced from their homes.

The call for the fire, located at 9815 E. 61st Street, was sent out just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Raytown fire officials said the second alarm was added as a precautionary measure.

Raytown Fire Det. Matt Mace said more than a dozen Raytown and KC firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames shooting from a second floor apartment. The fire soon spread to a third floor unit.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.