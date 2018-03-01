Crews to officially break ground on new downtown 800-room hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bust out the hard hats and ceremonial shovels, crews will break ground Thursday on the first major hotel in downtown Kansas City, Mo., since 1985.

The new $320 million, 800-room Lowes Hotel is under construction at Baltimore and 16th, and crews will officially break ground at 10:30 a.m.

The vice president of the hotel firm says the new 800-room project will give Kansas City a competitive edge to host more events. According to Visit KC, the 2020 International Shriners Convention is already booked, and others will be announced soon.

Many remember that Kansas City was in the final four to host the Republican National Convention in 2016 but lost out to Cleveland. City officials hope this 24-story edifice will now encourage big name conventions to pick Kansas City.

When complete, the building will expand three city blocks and include 75,000 square feet of meeting space, with restaurants, bars and retail.

The hotel complex is expected to be finished in March of 2020--just in time for the Big 12 Men’s College Basketball Tournament.

Until then there may be some traffic issues around the area for drivers and pedestrians for the next two years.

A combination of city contributions, and private equity are paying for the project.