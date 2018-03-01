Driver slams into back of MoDOT crew working along NB I-435

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are on the scene of a crash involving a MoDOT crew Thursday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 just past 24-Highway near Front Street.

According to MoDOT, a dump truck smashed into the back of a TMA truck, or a crash cushion, parked along the roadway. The impact destroyed the crash cushion. Scroll down to see the damage.

Markl Johnson, a spokesperson for MoDOT, tells FOX4 that there are minor injuries among the MoDOT crew.

If you're out driving, be alert. Crews on both sides of the state line will be out making repairs to roads damaged during the past few months of winter weather.

Breaking Update: Confirmed hit of one of our TMAs (crash cushions). Our Safety Team and @kcpolice are investigating. It happened NB I-435 before Front St.| And as a reminder... please pay attention while driving. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/9cwMITkGZZ — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) March 1, 2018