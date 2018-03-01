Four Lee’s Summit teens charged after allegedly bringing loaded AR-15, other guns onto high school grounds

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Four Lee’s Summit teens are now facing felony charges for allegedly bringing loaded guns, including an AR-15, onto Lee’s Summit High School grounds, prosecutors say.

The teens — Landon Mikle, 18; Tynan B. Mullen, 18; Tanner J. Nicholson, 17; and Scott W. Ryan, 17, were all charged with unlawful use of a weapon on school premises.

According to court documents, the four teens were seen Wednesday after school dismissal in the parking lot of the metro high school. A student told their parent about seeing some of them with guns. That parent contacted school officials, who alerted a school resource officer.

Lee’s Summit police traced a suspect vehicle to a home and found multiple weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, court documents say.

Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 bond for each of the teens.