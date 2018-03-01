Guilt-free chocolate cake that’s gluten-free and vegan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To celebrate the start of National Nutrition Month, FOX4 invited local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland, to share her recipe for a healthy dessert. It may include black beans, but it's chocolaty and delicious. It's also gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. On top of all that it's low-calorie.
Ingredients:
1 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
4 chia eggs
2/3 cup canned pure pumpkin
1/4 cup sugar
1/8 tsp organic pure stevia
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 tsp salt
1/8 cup dark chocolate chips vegan
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease a 9" round cake pan.
Place all ingredients except chocolate chips in a food processor. Puree until completely smooth.
Fold in half of the chocolate chips.
Spread mixture into the cake pan and top with remaining chocolate chips.
Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean - 35-40 minutes.
Let cool, about 1 hour. Top with fresh raspberries, cherries or coco-whip. Refrigerate leftovers. (I think the cake tastes even better when chilled!)
