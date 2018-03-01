Guilt-free chocolate cake that’s gluten-free and vegan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To celebrate the start of National Nutrition Month, FOX4 invited local blogger for Intentionally Eat, Cindy Newland, to share her recipe for a healthy dessert. It may include black beans, but it's chocolaty and delicious. It's also gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan. On top of all that it's low-calorie.

Ingredients:

1 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

4 chia eggs

2/3 cup canned pure pumpkin

1/4 cup sugar

1/8 tsp organic pure stevia

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 cup dark chocolate chips vegan

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease a 9" round cake pan.

Place all ingredients except chocolate chips in a food processor. Puree until completely smooth.

Fold in half of the chocolate chips.

Spread mixture into the cake pan and top with remaining chocolate chips.

Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean - 35-40 minutes.

Let cool, about 1 hour. Top with fresh raspberries, cherries or coco-whip. Refrigerate leftovers. (I think the cake tastes even better when chilled!)

Click here for the full nutrition information.

