× Job of the Day: March 2018

If you’re an employer and want to submit a job opening, click here.

The following are job openings posted for the month of March.

March 2

1. St. Joseph, Mo.

Animal Control Officer

http://www.stjoemo.info

2. Warrensburg, Mo.

Water Pollution Control Plant Operations Manager

http://www.warrensburg-mo.com

March 3

1. St. Joseph, Mo.

Police Dept.

Emergency Services Trainee

http://www.stjoemo.info

2. Atchison Co., Kan.

County Treasurer Clerk

http://www.atchisoncountyks.org

March 4

1. Circuit Court Of Jackson Co., Mo.

Court Clerk

http://www.16thcircuit.org

2. Garnett, Kan.

Wastewater Maintenance Worker

http://www.simplygarnett.com

March 5

1. Franklin Co. Kan.

Public Works Dept.

Light Equipment Operator

http://www.franklincoks.org

2. Warrensburg, Mo.

Part Time Parks Maintenance Worker

http://www.warrensburg-mo.com