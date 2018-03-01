Kansas Citians reign at the Oscars!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While Kansas City may be halfway to Hollywood, this Midwestern berg has had an out-sized influence on Tinseltown. Check out Russ' look at KC Oscar winners!

Since the advent of cinema, Kansas Citians have had a major impact on Hollywood. That’s reflected in the number of KC natives who have racked up Academy Awards.

-Ub Iwerks was a cartoonist, inventor, special effects creator and Disney's right-hand man at Kansas City’s Laugh-O-Gram Studios. He's won two technical achievement Oscars, one in 1960 and another in 1965. In addition to his cartoon classics, he created the attacking fowl in Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds."

-Fritz Freleng is another former Laugh-O-Gram alum. The famed animator, who started with Disney in KC, later created Porky Pig and won an Oscar in 1965 for another creation, the Pink Panther.

-KC native Wallace Berry won the Best Actor Award in 1932 for his performance in the boxing drama, “The Champ.” He also starred alongside another KC native, Jean Harlow, in the classic 1938 film, "Dinner at Eight."

-Independence, Mo., native Ginger Rogers was best known for her string of popular musicals with dance partner, Fred Astaire. Also a gifted dramatic actress, she won the top prize in 1941 for her performance in “Kitty Foyle.”

-One of the biggest stars of Hollywood’s Golden Era, Joan Crawford won the Best Actress Award for her role in the classic 1946 melodrama, “Mildred Pierce.”

-Burt Bacharach has won three Oscars as composer. His score for 1970’s “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” copped the top prize as well as 1970’s Best Song, “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on my Head.” He won his third statuette for Best Song, 1982’s “Arthur’s Theme.”

-Actor Chris Cooper got his start performing with the Barn Players in Overland Park. He won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the 2003 film, “Adaptation.”

-Gifted actress Diane Weist has two Oscars on her mantle for her collaborations with Woody Allen. She was the Best Supporting Actress in 1987 for “Hannah and Her Sisters” and again in 1995 for “Bullets Over Broadway.”

-Director Robert Altman was one of the most successful independent filmmakers of all time. He’s best known for movies like “M*A*S*H,” “Nashville,” and his homage to his hometown, “Kansas City.” He received the Academy’s highest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Oscar, in 2006.

