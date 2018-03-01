KC mom still pleading for answers in murder of her son a year after his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mother is begging for justice as the anniversary of her son's homicide approaches and the case remains unsolved.

Relatives are gathering in hopes of finding the tip police need.

Diana White says the pain of not knowing what happened to her son has made the loss more difficult to bear.

She says one year ago, someone lured Gregory Fields, 29, to a parking lot near 39th Street and Garfield Avenue, and then riddled his car with bullets.

Fields tried to drive away but police found him dead behind the wheel in another parking lot next door.

His mother says a shot to the head killed him, but she doesn't know why.

"He could do it to somebody else," White said. "Somebody else’s child. Somebody knows something. You know what I am saying, you don’t have to tell me. Call the hotline. You don’t have to tell me."

White concedes that her son made mistakes with the law, but had learned from his punishment. She says he looked forward to starting fresh. Fields had just received his real estate license, when his life was cut all too short.

His mother hopes someone will provide the information police need to get the killer behind bars.

Fields would have turned 30 on Wednesday.

Friends and family will gather again at the crime scene Sunday afternoon, the anniversary of Fields' death, to release balloons and seek new information that can help police.