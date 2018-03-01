Man in custody after police say he was driving around KC randomly shooting objects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One man is in custody after a shooting early Thursday morning on the Country Club Plaza.

The bartender at Granfalloon called police around 1:45 a.m., to report the shooting.

Police said a man and woman were driving around Kansas City and started shooting randomly. They said the couple got into an argument at one point, and the woman got out of the car and the man shot her in the leg.

The woman is now recovering in the hospital.

The suspect drove to a home in Lee's Summit, where police arrested him.