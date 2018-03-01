Meet Krackle, the Kansas City Zoo’s newest baby dik-dik calf

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo has welcomed yet another baby animal to the community, this time in the form of a dik-dik calf.

Specifically, the little guy is a Kirk’s dik-dik, according to the zoo. Dik-diks are a type of miniature antelope native to southern Africa.

A group of zoo volunteers named him Krackle.

He was born Jan. 20 to mom Snaps and dad Dasher, who joined the zoo in June 2017.

He’s been bonding with his mom behind the scenes since his birth, but now that the weather is warming up, the calf will make his exhibit debut this Friday.