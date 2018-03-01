× Metro man facing federal charges after allegedly bringing gun into Blue Springs elementary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is now facing a federal charges after allegedly bringing a gun and illegal narcotics into a Blue Springs elementary school.

Shaunee Burkhart was charged with one count of being a drug user in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm in a school zone, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Timothy Garrison.

The 33-year-old man is accused of bringing a gun into James Walker Elementary on Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, Blue Springs school officials said Wednesday morning that Burkhart, a parent of students at the school, came into James Walker, asking to use a phone to get a ride.

Office staff said Burkhart was “acting somewhat erratically,” according to school officials. An affidavit filed in the case says a school secretary told police that while Burkhart was on the phone, he appeared to be recording himself on a tablet.

When he finished the phone call, he left the building and sat on a bench outside, according to court documents.

The secretary told police she felt Burkhart was acting strange, and she was nervous about Burkhart hanging around outside the school.

When police arrived, court documents say he was walking away from the school and appeared to be smoking something. An officer allegedly smelled marijuana. As officers approached him, Burkhart walked away and when officers caught up with him, he was acting nervous and jittery, the affidavit says.

Police found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in Burkhart’s the back waistband of his pants and a marijuana cigarette inside a pack of cigarettes.

Then, according to court documents, Burkhart’s sister arrived on scene. Police say she hugged her brother, and an officer saw her take something from the breast pocket of his shirt and try to hide it under her shirt.

When police confiscated it, they discovered two bags of methamphetamine, the affidavit says. A glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue was found in his backpack. He was taken into custody.

Police said Burkhart seemed disoriented, his speech was slurred and he allegedly had no memory of the incident. He later told investigators he has frequently used marijuana and methamphetamine, including the night before his arrest, and took a Vicodin that morning.

Burkhart’s first court hearing is scheduled for March 6.

