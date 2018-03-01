Metro teen fighting 2 diseases gets outpouring of support from comedians hoping to make her smile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- Abigail VanWinkle is enduring more than most teens her age would have to, but she's doing it with support from several comedians.

"(Doctors) put an IV in my arm, and they pump 1,000 milligrams of steroids in me. It takes about two hours," Abigail said. That's a normal treatment the 15-year-old endures weekly.

Doctors diagnosed Abigail with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disease, and scoliosis last summer. Amanda Lukens, Abigail's mother, said the diseases have forever changed her daughter's life -- but not her spirit.

"She is an amazing kid. She smiles through everything no matter what, so it's contagious. It makes everyone around her happy even in a sad situation," Lukens said.

Lukens said her daughter's Lupus treatments were much more aggressive due to a late diagnosis. Abigail was receiving treatments three times a week. She's now down to one treatment a week.

To help bring some joy to Abigail's day, Lukens asked a friend -- a comedian -- to send her daughter a video to help entertain her during one of her treatments. It turned out, that there were plenty of comedians eager to help bring a smile to Abigail's face.

"Abigail, you know what it is. We ain't worried about no diagnosis, fam. We beat everything up," comedian Hank Denson said.

"Abby is super strong, and we appreciate all of your strength and everything that you're showing. You're making it look so easy," said Jay Phillips, an actor and comedian.

"You strong baby. I know you can beat it. You can conquer it. Keep God first, pray, and you tell that Lupus to bring that a** here. You got it girl," TRL Host DC Young Fly said.

"Don't you worry about it. You can beat it. Lupus has nothing. It can't beat you," Steve Wilson said.

"I want you to keep fighting, stay strong and continue to be encouraged," comedian Bobby J said.

"I'm proud of you. You're a fighter; you're a champion, and I'm pulling for you," said Brandon Patrick, a Kansas City comedian.

"You got a lot of support. We're going to be strong with you," said Capone, a comedian and actor.

With more than a dozen videos sent in, it's safe to say the messages were well received.

"They put me in a better mood because they are funny," Abigail said. "It's cool to see that not just your family is there for you. That you've got friends and other people that are there for you."

DL Hughley, along with a handful of other comedians, are planning to perform a benefit show for Abigail. The show will take place this summer in Kansas City around the time of Abigail's 16th birthday.