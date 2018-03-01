MISSING: Police searching for missing 14-year-old with autism last seen more than 2 weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old with autism who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Marcellius Wofford, was last seen Feb. 20 at his home near 20th Street and Oakley in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as a 5-foot-7, weighing about 146 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey MU hoodie.

Police believe the teen ran away from his home, and family think he may be staying with someone in the northeast area of the city.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KCPD’s Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.