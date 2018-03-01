× Missouri House approves investigation into Gov. Eric Greitens

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution authorizing an investigation into Gov. Eric Greitens.

There were no dissenting votes Thursday as the House adopted a measure setting forth the procedures for a seven-member bipartisan committee.

The panel was formed by House Speaker Todd Richardson in response to Greitens’ indictment last week on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge stemming from an extramarital affair in 2015.

The House panel will be able to use subpoenas issued by Richardson to compel testimony from witnesses. Some of that testimony could be closed to the public to protect the identity of certain witnesses.

The resolution gives the committee 40 days to issue a report, though it allows extensions.

Depending on the results, the committee’s findings could be used to initiate impeachment proceedings against the Republican governor.