Raytown man charged for allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' school on social media

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown man is now facing charges Thursday after police say he threatened to “shoot up” a school.

Lucas Ledford, 23, was charged with one count of third-degree misdemeanor terrorist threat.

Court documents say Raytown residents called police after seeing the 23-year-old’s alleged threat on Facebook.

Police were able to track Ledford to his house where he told officers he didn’t plan to hurt anyone.

Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 bond.