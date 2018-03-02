2 JoCo. Sprint stores burglarized within minutes of each other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Leawood police are looking for burglary suspects who may be responsible for several break-ins.

It was around 3:45 a.m. when police were alerted of a burglary at an Overland Park Sprint store. Police say four people kicked in the front door of the business and triggered an alarm before getting away with several phones.

Johnson County crime technicians were sent to the store to go over surveillance video and work to determine whether this burglary could be connected to other business burglaries in the area.

Then around 4:07 a.m., Leawood police say four black males – one wearing a black and white striped hoodie and sweatpants; one wearing a gray hoodie with gray sweatpants; one wearing a gray hoodie with black sweat pants; and one wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants with blue and white shoes – broke the glass on the door and entered the store. Leawood police say the four quickly grabbed electronics from the store’s displays and drove away in a small, black four-door car.