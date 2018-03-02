× 25-year-old Lee’s Summit man charged with shooting woman on Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed several charges on Thursday against a man who allegedly shot a woman on the Country Club Plaza earlier in the day.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Belal S. Rhaimeh of Lee’s Summit, Mo., with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Kansas City police were dispatched to the Plaza around 1:44 a.m. after a woman said she had been shot in both of her legs.

The woman told police that she and Rhaimeh left a restaurant together and intended to go to Westport. While driving around, Rhaimeh pulled out a handgun and started firing shots out the window.

The victim told police after they met friends in Westport, she needed a ride back to her car and Rhaimeh got angry. When Rhaimeh asked the victim for her phone so he could delete his number, she tossed it outside the car. When he made her get out to get the phone, she asked a couple parked nearby for help. That couple let her sit in their car until Rhaimeh left the area and she could get into her car.

But it wasn’t long before Rhaimeh returned to the area and blocked her car with his. As the victim tried to leave, he followed, court documents say. She told police she then heard a pop, pop and noticed she had been shot int he leg. Her injuries are considered non life-threatening.

Prosecutors requested that Rhaimeh’s bond be set at $50,000 cash.