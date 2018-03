× 53-year-old KCK man killed in crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kan., man died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Miami County.

Authorities say it was around 4:50 p.m. when a 2006 Ford Taurus heading north on US-69 traveled off the road and hit a bridge pillar head on near 399th Street.

It is unclear what caused the vehicle to run off the road.

Police identified the victim as 53-year-old James R. Carr of Kansas City, Kan.