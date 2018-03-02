8 students suffer minor injuries after KC school bus crash near 23rd and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday afternoon after a KC school bus was involved in a crash.

KCPS spokesperson Ray Weikal said at about 2:30 p.m. Friday the bus was traveling southbound on Van Brunt when it was involved in a crash with a vehicle driving eastbound on 23rd Street.

The bus was taking East High School students home. Weikal said the driver and school both followed protocol, and another bus was called to the scene to take the other students home.