Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Johnson County jail cell

OLATHE, Kan. — An Johnson County Detention Center inmate has died Friday after being found unresponsive in her cell, officials say.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff were doing a wellfare check just after 9 a.m. Friday when they found 59-year-old Wanda D. Kendrick unresponsive in her cell.

She was taken to a hospital where she died several hours later.

Officials said Kendrick had been held at the jail since Feb. 23.

An investigation into her death is now underway.