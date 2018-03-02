KC man tells wife he won’t turn himself in for charges of allegedly shooting man pointing gun at him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 30-year-old man faces two charges related to the crash and deadly shooting on Tuesday at 23rd and Denver.

Francisco Torres, 30, is charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, and leaving the scene of a shooting, a class A misdemeanor.

According to a witnesses, Torres was a bystander in a two-car crash that involved the shooting victim, 37-year-old Cornelius Copeland.

Witnesses say Copeland was driving a green 2000 Ford F150, ran a stop sign at 23rd and Denver and hit a white 2009 Buick Enclave. The witnesses stated that after the accident, Copeland got out of the truck and attempted to run away. They say Torres, who had arrived on the scene in a Chevy Trailblazer, attempted to stop Copeland from fleeing. The witnesses say Torres told Copeland numerous times to stop, but he refused. Witnesses say Torres pushed Copeland to the ground and while he was on the ground, Copeland pulled out a gun from his rear pocket. At that point, witnesses say Torres also pulled out a gun and shot Copeland.

After the shooting, Torres went to leave, but the witnesses say they tried to get him to stay. As he was leaving the scene, witnesses took photos of his Trailblazer, including a license plate number which led them to Torres' wife, to whom the vehicle is registered. Police say Torres' responded to texts she sent him, telling her he would not turn himself in. As of Friday, March 2nd, he was not in custody.

Call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS if you have additional information for police.