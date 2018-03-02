× Man dead after crashing into stopped tractor-trailer near Bannister and I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after crashing into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer early Friday morning.

Investigators say around 4:49 a.m., the victim crashed rear ended a tractor-trailer stopped at a stoplight along Bannister Road near I-435.

The victim’s Nissan Altima ended up underneath the rear of the truck.

The driver, a man, was taken to the hospital and died. The truck driver was not injured.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.