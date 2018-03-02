Metro female engineers meet with more than 200 metro girls to garner interest in profession

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Engineering has typically been a male-dominated profession, but some local groups are trying to get more girls interested.

On Friday, the Kansas City section of the Society of Women Engineers held their annual "Introduce a Girl to Engineering" event. About 245 metro high school students met with 92 female mentors.

The pros have a solution to convince more girls to study engineering.

"One of the things is helping people," industrial engineer Kristin Murray said. "If we can convince how engineering helps people and makes their lives better, that's a big draw for women."

This is the eighth year for the Kansas City event, but the Society of Women Engineers has been around since 1950.