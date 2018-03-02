Critical injuries in crash involving Ride KC bus and car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is in critical condition and more than a dozen others were taken by ambulance to the hospital following a crash involving a Ride KC bus Friday.

It happened near East 25th Street and Charlotte Street just before noon.

The red Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on E. Charlotte when it was hit on the driver's side by the RideKC bus that was headed westbound. An adult male passenger in the backseat sitting behind the driver is suffering from critical injuries.* The adult female driver and a two-year-old child were also taken to the hospital.

The bus driver and ten bus passengers were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

There's a sign at the intersection that says 'Cross traffic does not stop.' Sources tell FOX4 the sign would give the bus the right-of-way.

*Edited: FOX 4 initially reported the crash involved a fatality because police initially thought that passenger had died.