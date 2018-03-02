LIVE news conference: Two people killed inside Central Michigan University dorm were not students; ‘domestic dispute’ turned violent

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Police in Mount Pleasant, Mich., planned an 11:00 a.m. CT news conference to update the public on the deadly shooting on the Central Michigan University campus. FOX4 is streaming it in the player above, when it begins. Click here to open it in another window.

Police are looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot and killed two people at Central Michigan University, according to reports from the university and authorities there.

In a Facebook post, the university said the two dead are not students and that the violence started from a ‘domestic situation.’ The university said police are looking for a man named James Eric Davis, Jr., approximately 19 years of age, 5’10” and 135 lbs.

At about 8:00 a.m., CT, Central Michigan University sent an automated message to all students and faculty to notify them that police were looking for a gunman and responding to reports of shots fired on the fourth floor of one of their residential halls (Campbell Hall.)

Police ordered students and faculty to take shelter and stay where they are until they receive an all-clear.

The suspect was last seen on the railroad tracks off central campus, according to WNEM. On an unverified Facebook page for Mt. Pleasant Public Safety, the suspect is described as a 19-year-old black male, 5’9″ tall, wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. They did not say whether the suspect is a student.

“The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity,” Mt. Pleasant Public Safety said on Facebook.

The university, which has about 20,000 students, is in Mount Pleasant, about two hours northwest of Detroit.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

“I am in constant contact with (Michigan State Police) as they work w/local law enforcement to determine what has occurred at Central Michigan University. The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift actions,” Governor Rick Snyder tweeted.

All schools in Isabella County are on lockdown while police try to capture the gunman.

FOX4 will continue to monitor the situation and update this story with new information as it comes in.