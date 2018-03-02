Road projects on I-435, I-470 could cause delays for metro drivers this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Metro drivers, be prepared for some delays this weekend due to two road construction projects on Interstate 435 and Interstate 470.

I-435 will be closed near 210 Highway beginning Friday night through early Monday morning. Northbound lanes will close at Front Street, and southbound lanes will close at 210 Highway.

Crews will bring I-470 down to just one lane in each direction starting Friday night through early Monday from Prior Road to Blue Ridge Boulevard.

FOX 4's Nick Vasos has more details and detours in the video above.