Traditional pesto made with healing herbs & spices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There is power in the food we eat. The nutritional coordinator for Saint Luke's Hospital, Lucas Schubert, visited FOX4 to share his list of healing herbs and spices. He also shared a recipe for traditional pesto that incorporates some of these ingredients.

Healing herbs & spices:

basil - antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, fights aging

garlic - antibiotic properties, heart, cholesterol, common cold

ginger - reduces nausea, motion sickness, pain and inflammatory

rosemary - improved concentration, digestion, brain aging

Traditional Pesto

Ingredients:

4 cups fresh basil leaves

½ cup olive oil

1/3 cup pine nuts

2 garlic cloves

½ cup parmesan cheese

Directions:

Add to food processor or blender and blend until smooth

