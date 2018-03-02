Two men dead after fleeing from police, crashing in Grandview Triangle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people dead after a crash in the Grandview Triangle early Friday morning.

It happened along the exit ramp from eastbound I-435 to north 71-Highway just after 1 a.m.

Investigators say a 911 caller reported a group of around five to six women physically fighting in parking lot of the Soul Lounge at 99th and Holmes. When police arrived at the bar, the driver and another man in a white Ford Explorer sped off.

"I think there were several parties involved, and their role--if any--isn't known at this point," Sgt. Bill Mahoney of the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers went after them, but they were called off after doing a check of the driver. They lost sight of the SUV as they drove on to the eastbound entrance ramp of I-435 and Holmes. Another officer drove by the scene of the crash moments after it went over the metal guardrail and crashed into a concrete pillar. The vehicle started smoking. There were two men trapped inside.

Police have not yet released the victims' identities.