What to do if you hit a pothole and it damages your vehicle

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Winter weather causes pesky potholes in cities across the country, but what do you do if you hit one and it damages your vehicle.

FOX4's Rob Collins caught up with Shawnee, Kan., city workers who say document the damage. Take pictures of your vehicle, the pothole, the location, etc.

Each city has different rules on who’s responsible for fixing the damage.

If you're anywhere in Missouri call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636). If you're in the city limits of Kansas City, Mo., dial 311.