Independence, Lenexa police seek wanted fugitive

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police need the public’s help to find a wanted fugitive.

Raymond Cornejo Jr. is wanted on several active arrest warrants. Independence investigators asked for information via Facebook, but didn’t release details about the charges. In the past, Cornejo has pleaded guilty to robbery charges in Missouri.

Additionally, Cornejo was reported wanted by police in Lenexa last month for a carjacking.

Cornejo is 37 years old, about 6’2″ and 240 pounds.

If you have information that can help police in this case, call Greater Kansas City CrimeStoppers at 816-474-TIPS, or submit a tip here.