LEGOLAND opens Ninjago exhibit early for Hopekids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just in time for Spring Break, the Ultimate LEGO Ninjago Experience is open at LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Kansas City, complete with a new 4-D movie in the theater. Just hours before it opened to the public, LEGOLAND allowed some especially strong kids in our community inside for some individualized ninja training.

FOX4's Carey Wickersham spent the morning with the folks at Hopekids, a non-profit organization dedicated to brightening the lives of children facing life-threatening condition. Those kids were thrilled to get the full Ninjago experience.

"This is just incredible. All of our children have a life-threatening medical condition, and to be in here away from the germs and general public and have some really VIP time to make our kids feel like the rock stars that they are inthe midst of their medical journey. This is just priceless," Kerri Bryant with Hopekids said.