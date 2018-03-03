× One dead in overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person is dead after an overnight shooting.

Kansas City, Missouri police were called to the area of 51st & The Paseo Friday night on a report of shots fired. A few minutes later, a shooting victim showed up at a Metro hospital. That person later died.

Kansas City police haven’t released any information about potential suspects, or the victim’s identity.

