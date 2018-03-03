One person killed in shooting at Stewart & Springfield in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police are investigating a shooting in KCK Saturday night.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted around 9 p.m. that officers were at the scene of a life-threatening shooting at Stewart and Springfield.

Police said that the victim did not survive.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police said there were a few hundred people gathered at the location when the shooting happened.

The victim's identity has not been released.

FOX 4 will update this story as information becomes available.