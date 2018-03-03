Suspect killed in shoot-out with police in Johnson County, Mo.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect was shot and killed after he reportedly opened fire on two police officers in Johnson County, Mo. on Saturday.

Two Johnson County, Mo. sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspect shooting near a residence on NW 475 Road in Johnson County, Mo., around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

When the officers arrived, the suspect immediately opened fire with two bullets striking the side window of their patrol car, injuring one of the deputies with broken glass, according to a police news release.

The officers retreated from the residence to a safer position. Police said as they backed away from the residence, the suspect took another position and began firing, again striking their vehicle.

The police then got out of their vehicle, took cover, and returned fire, killing the suspect.

Both deputies were taken to a hospital for injuries sustained by shattered glass.

The investigation has been handed over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

The identities of those involved has not been released.