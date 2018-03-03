WATCH: St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by McCarthy Auto Group

FOX 4 is honored to be the official broadcast and livestream partner of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by McCarthy Auto Group.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade started at Linwood and Broadway at 11 a.m. It proceeded south along Broadway to 43rd Street.

FOX4 will livestream the parade online, and broadcast live on FOX4, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn and John Holt will be joined by parade organizer Erin Gabert to announce from the FOX4 set.

Film actor David Koechner from Tipton, Mo., will be the 2018 Grand Marshal in parade.

Koechner is well-known for his roles in ‘Anchorman’, ‘Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues’, ‘The Office’ among dozens of others.

Come out to see some of the familiar FOX4 faces in the parade, such as Karli Ritter, Mark Alford, Michelle Bogowith, Joe Lauria, Loren Halifax, Mike Thompson, Megan Dillard, and Rob Collins.